Authorities search for suspect in College West shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Authorities are searching for the suspects who reportedly shot a 16-year-old boy in the face in the College West neighborhood of San Diego Saturday.

According to Crime Stoppers, two 16-year-old boys were leaving a party on the 4900 block of Campanile Drive around 11:50 p.m. Saturday when they were confronted by a group of “approximately 20 to 30 Hispanic or Asian males.”

Authorities say the group accused the two teens of throwing a bottle at them before chasing them to the 5900 block of Baja Drive.

“Two unknown suspects began to punch the victim multiple times. The victim looked up and saw a muzzle flash and immediately felt pain to his face. The suspects ran away westbound on Baja Drive,” authorities said.

The victim’s friend took him to the hospital.

“The victim was not actually struck by a bullet but was struck by fragments from the bullet. The victim sustained several lacerations to his face and possible permanent damage to his left orbital,” according to Crime Stoppers.

