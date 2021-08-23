SDSU to crack down on off-campus partying

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- San Diego State reopened for in person learning Monday, but much of the conversation was over the aftermath of wild partying in the neighborhood off campus over the weekend.

There was little remnants of the debauchery on Monday, other than a toppled over beer can and Solo languishing against the curb.

But Sophomore Caeden King likened the area to a war zone on Saturday.

“There were fireworks going off all night but I didn't realize that one of the loudest things was probably a gunshot at one point,” he said.

San Diego Police confirmed one person was shot, though SDSU says that was an unrelated incident.

Longtime resident Susan Hopps-Tatum said police response was slow until the shooting in the neighborhood. Then, she said partiers were jumping on police cars and a fire engine. One student said they jumped on his car, too.

Hopps-Tatum said, “San Diego State University really failed us this weekend. This is a known event. This is back to school … and they did not have the proper resources in place.”

SDSU says it's now delivering cease and desist letters to party houses, threatening suspension and expulsion for those violating the code of conduct.

The university is also hosting more Covid-safe events on campus.

“I think a lot of the kids here are not too concerned because they're vaccinated and they've been kind of on house arrest for the past year and a half,” said Tony Shar, a senior. “I think this a great outlet for people to kind of get out there and enjoy themselves.”

Shar added, however, he believes those causing the most trouble are not SDSU students, but those who come to crash the parties.

The university says it has a team in cars and on foot that monitors the neighborhood and can respond to complaints.

SDSU says it is working with SDPD to enhance its support of these security efforts.

