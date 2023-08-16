Watch Now
Authorities investigate College Area officer-involved shooting

Posted at 8:20 PM, Aug 15, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Authorities are investigating following an officer-involved shooting in the College Area Tuesday night.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the shooting happened on the 6100 block of El Cajon Boulevard around 6 p.m.

Officers were uninjured during the shooting. The condition of the suspect is currently unknown.

At this time, the details surrounding the shooting are unclear.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

