Authorities investigate College Area officer-involved shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Authorities are investigating following an officer-involved shooting in the College Area Tuesday night.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the shooting happened on the 6100 block of El Cajon Boulevard around 6 p.m.

Officers were uninjured during the shooting. The condition of the suspect is currently unknown.

At this time, the details surrounding the shooting are unclear.



This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.