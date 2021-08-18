As San Diego State starts move-in, college reports 94% vaccination rate among student body

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego State University said Wednesday that more than 33,000 students — about 94% of the student body — have submitted proof of vaccination ahead of the 2021-2022 school year.

As some students prepare to move into residence halls on Wednesday, the college said it is extending the deadline to submit proof of vaccine until 5 p.m. after an influx of students tried to submit documents and some were not able to do so due to a technical issue.

Students moving onto campus must also provide a negative COVID-19 case taken within seven days — regardless of vaccination status — at least 48 hours before move-in.

SDSU employees must also provide a COVID-19 vaccination record to the school, as part of a policy by the California State University system.

San Diego State is one of a handful of San Diego County universities in the CSU and University of California systems, as well as community colleges, that are requiring students to provide proof of vaccination ahead of the school year.