University of California system will require all students, staff, faculty to be vaccinated

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The University of California will require all students, staff, and faculty to be vaccinated for COVID-19 this fall.

In a letter, the system's Chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla said all faculty, staff, academic appointees, and students accessing facilities at any UC campus this fall will need to be vaccinated.

"Vaccination is essential to protect the health and safety of the UC San Diego community and will facilitate our return to full campus operations in the fall," the letter read. "The exact policy language and the systemwide implementation plan are still being crafted, but the Office of the President is sharing the decision to give students and employees as much time as possible to comply with the mandate."

Those subject to the system's vaccine policy are expected to get their final vaccine two weeks before returning to campus of another UC location. This also applies to essential workers already on campus.

Those with approved exemptions from getting the vaccine will be allowed to return to campus by will need to wear face coverings in all public settings and undergo campus COVID-19 testing. Employees who do not get vaccinated and have no approved exemption "may face disciplinary action," according to the notice.

UC's policy on the vaccine is expected to be finalized by July 15.

Previously, the university system said it would not require vaccines until the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved at least one of the three vaccines that are being administered under an emergency authorization. It's not yet clear when the FDA could give any of the vaccines full approval.