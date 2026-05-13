A British grocery store celebrating 25 years is set to receive a city proclamation

MISSION HILLS (KGTV) — San Diego's only British grocery store is set to receive a proclamation from the mayor after 25 years of bringing a taste of Britain to the community.

Shakespeare's Corner Shoppe, located on India Street in Mission Hills, has spent a quarter century offering authentic British groceries — from pasties filled with beef, potatoes and onions, to more than 70 different tea blends and imported snacks.

Owner Selina Stockley said the recognition means more than any sales figure could.

"I was super excited to hear that we were gonna be recognized by the city," Stockley said.

Stockley's journey with the shop began before she even owned it. She started as the general manager of Shakespeare's Corner Shoppe before taking a leap of faith and buying the business outright.

"The boys that owned it offered it to me, and I took it, remortgaged my house, did everything it took," Stockley said.

She was six months pregnant at the time of the purchase. Her son is now nearly 20 years old.

Building the business came with significant financial strain.

"Borrowing from family members, you know, working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, trying to make it work," Stockley said.

The store also faced the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing Stockley to adapt.

"We had to reinvent ourselves multiple times during that period," Stockley said.

The shop not only survived but is now thriving. The city of San Diego's proclamation will recognize Shakespeare's Corner Shoppe for 25 years of serving the community with authentic groceries and honoring British culture.

Stockley said the road was not always easy, but she has no plans to slow down.

"There was a lot of struggles, didn't know, a few times didn't think I was gonna get through it, but I have done and, and we're here to stay, we're not going anywhere," Stockley said.

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