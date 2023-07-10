2 teens arrested on suspicion of killing man, 65, at Bonita Cove Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Two teenage suspects have been arrested in connection to the killing of a 65-year-old man at Bonita Cove Park that happened on July 5.

A second teenage suspect was taken into custody Sunday for allegedly killing a 65-year-old man at Bonita Cove Park.

About 2:30 p.m. Sunday, a 17-year-old boy turned himself into officers at department headquarters, police said. The boy, whose name was withheld due to his age, was booked into San Diego County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder.

On Friday, Daniel Ruben Martin, 18, was arrested during a traffic stop at 1200 Sea World Drive around 11:20 p.m., according to the San Diego Police Department. Martin was booked into San Diego County Jail, also on suspicion of murder.

The victim, identified Sunday as 65-year-old Michael Shook of San Diego, was discovered at Bonita Cove Park, in the 900 block of West Mission Bay Drive on Wednesday, July 5, police said.

In addition to stab wounds, Shook had suffered "facial and upper-body injuries that indicated (he) had been beaten," SDPD Lt. Steve Shebloski said.

Detectives determined that he had been involved in a fight with a group of about a half-dozen youths at some point in the early morning, according to police. "It appears the victim was beaten and stabbed during this physical confrontation," Shebloski said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was encouraged to call the SDPD's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

