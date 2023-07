SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Police on Wednesday are investigating the discovery of a body in the Mission Beach area.

San Diego Police officers were dispatched to the 900 block of W. Mission Bay Drive at around 6:19 a.m. after a man was found unresponsive.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead after officers arrived at the scene.

SDPD officials told ABC 10News that Homicide Unit detectives were called to the scene to investigate the circumstances that led to the man's death.