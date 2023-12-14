2 liquor stores robbed overnight as authorities in San Diego investigate spree

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Two liquor stores were robbed Wednesday night as law enforcement in the San Diego area continues to investigate a spree of armed robberies at convenience stores.

It's unclear at this point if the robberies around the county from Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, 11 in all, involve the same suspects as the robberies from Wednesday night, according to the La Mesa Police Department.

Wednesday's robbery in La Mesa happened at the liquor store located at 5575 Baltimore Drive at around 9:40 p.m. LMPD says four suspects, all who seemed to be in their late teens or early 20s, entered the store. The robbers were all wearing masks, and investigators believe they fled southbound on Baltimore Drive in a gray, 4-door sedan.

"We are aware that there was at least one other robbery in San Diego last night and at this time we believe the same group is responsible for the robbery in La Mesa last night," LMPD says.

According to a San Diego Police Department watch commander log, officers received a report at 9:28 p.m. about a robbery at a liquor store located in the 3100 block of 54th St. in Oak Park.

Officers learned that five suspects entered that store, and two of the five had handguns. They went up to the register, took the cash and some alcohol as well. The group was last seen running away from the store, but it's unclear which way they went, the watch commander log states.

The loss is not known at this time.

LMPD says its detectives are working with detectives from other jurisdictions where the various robberies occurred.

The following locations were hit Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning:



76 station -- 3000 block of Market St., Stockton

Shell station -- 1100 block of S. 28th St., Logan Heights

7-Eleven -- Camino Ruiz and Capricorn Way, Mira Mesa

Chevron -- 8700 block of Lake Murray Blvd., San Carlos

7-Eleven -- 4200 Spring St., La Mesa

5500 block of Mission Rd., Fallbrook

9600 block of Carlton Hills Blvd., Santee

480 Sweetwater Rd., Spring Valley

9700 Campo Rd., Spring Valley

10100 Maine Ave., Lakeside

26900 Mesa Rock, Escondido