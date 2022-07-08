2 additional arrests made in deadly 2021 Emerald Hills shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police have made two more arrests in connection with a shooting that left a woman dead in the Emerald Hills neighborhood in May 2021.

According to the San Diego Police Department, 19-year-old Jaylen Thomas and 22-year-old Lloyd Dozier have both been charged with murder in the shooting death of 44-year-old Tamara Dorena Shellum.

Shellum was found dead shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday, May 9, 2021, in her parked car with bullet holes in its windshield in the 5600 block of Bethune Court, alongside Emerald Hills Park.

SDPD says detectives have investigated the homicide over the past 14 months. Two previous arrests for Shellum’s murder were made on May 26, 2021, of 21-year-old Kenneth Earl Brooks and on June 14, of 20-year-old Michael Cunningham.

During the investigation, detectives say they determined Thomas and Dozier were the suspects of a shoplift turned robbery on March 13, at H&M clothing in the 4200 block of Camino De La Plaza in San Ysidro. And they were also tied to the murder of Shellum.

On Thursday, July 7, Thomas, was found in the Linda Vista area and uniformed SDPD officers tried to make a traffic stop in a marked patrol vehicle. Thomas allegedly fled from police in his car and led officers on a pursuit.

Thomas eventually lost control of his car on SR-52, west of Mast Blvd, and crashed into the center median. He was not injured and was taken into custody without incident. There was a 20-year-old woman in the car who was checked for injuries and released a short time later. Officers say they recovered a loaded 9mm handgun in the vehicle.

Around the same time as Thomas' arrest, San Diego Police say investigators from a multi-agency task force in Riverside County to found and arrested Dozier at a residence in the 29000 block of Via Las Colinas in Temecula.

Dozier was arrested without incident. Authorities later got a search warrant for Dozier's home and recovered hundreds of rounds of ammunition, a 9mm handgun, and an assault-style rifle.

Thomas was booked into San Diego County Jail and charged with robbery, carrying a concealed firearm, felony evading, and unlawful possession of a firearm in addition to the murder charge.

Dozier was also booked into San Diego County Jail and charged with robbery in addition to the murder charge.

Police say charges related to the firearms and ammunition recovered at the residence in Temecula will be determined at a future date by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office and Riverside County District Attorney’s office.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.