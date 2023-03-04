17-year-old boy injured in Point Loma Heights neighborhood crash

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured when a car hit him while riding a motorized "eBike" Friday evening in the Point Loma Heights neighborhood.

The San Diego Police Department said the teen was riding southbound in the 1800 block of Catalina Boulevard just before 6:30 p.m. He had a green light and waiting to turn onto Narragansett Avenue when an unknown car hit him from behind. He suffered a pelvic fracture.

Police said the car didn't stop and continued driving southbound on Catalina Boulevard.

The SDPS Traffic Division is investigating.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the traffic division or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.