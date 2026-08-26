1 dead after shooting involving San Diego Police in Point Loma

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A person is dead after a shooting involving San Diego Police Tuesday night in Point Loma, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened near the 2700 block of Nipoma Street.

Earlier, around 4:39 p.m., police received a call about a transient who was armed with a knife and threatening to kill someone, according to SDPD.

Police say the suspect ran into a residential home and barricaded themselves inside the home.

It's unclear who was killed at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue updating this article with the latest details.