1,000+ MEALS TO GO: Local military families served food during shutdown

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As the government shutdown continues, and SNAP benefits are stretched thin, Liberty Military Housing wants to serve those who serve our country.

Every night this week, Monday through Friday, the organization will set up a drive-thru out of its Community Services Office to provide 250 meals to San Diego-based military families, in the same year the Navy and Marine Corps celebrate their 250th birthday.

“We saw this as an opportunity to celebrate our Navy and Marine Corps families, but also give them a little support during this shutdown timeframe," said Community Services Director Cindy Farless.

At 34 days and counting, with no end in sight, this government shutdown will become the longest in U.S. history by Wednesday.

Military families have been paid so far, but Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that might not be the case come November 15.

“We’re ready and on stand by to see what we need to do next to support them," Farless said.

This week, that support will be provided through Liberty Military Housing's food drive, made possible by food donations from Buckboard Catering, San Diego Catering Company, Papa John's and Nothing Bundt Cakes.

Allison Garner, whose husband serves as an electronic technician with the Navy on Coronado, was there Monday to pick up food for her family.

"Luckily, I work, so we’re not completely dependent on his paycheck," Garner said. "I know some families are, so that is scary for them.”

ABC 10News was with Garner as she picked up her standard dinner for four.

"Smell this food! There’s chicken, potatoes, all the good things," Garner said.

The Military Family Advisory Network reports one in five military families and veterans experience food insecurity.

Meantime, the Center for Budget and Policy Priorities says more than one million nationwide use SNAP benefits.

“I really lean on our community during times like this," Garner said.

“Where would you be without that community support?” ABC 10News asked.

“I don’t know. I’m so thankful I’m in San Diego, right?” Garner replied.

During this period of uncertainty, Liberty Military Housing is taking at least one worry off the table — by putting food on it.

“The deed might not be today, but if they don’t have to spend money on dinner tonight and get it for free, they can put that money toward something else," Farless said.

As for the families themselves, their message to the government is clear.

“Pay the troops," Garner said. "I know they are, but I think we need to pass some acts so that we don’t have to worry about this in the future.”

Liberty Military Housing is a national organization that provides over 36,000 homes in more than 200 communities across ten states and the District of Columbia. This food drive will help the more than 1,000 families who live within Liberty's communities in the San Diego region.

