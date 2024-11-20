'1,000 Days of War': Ukrainian refugee children reflect on two years in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — This week, Ukraine marked its 1,000 day of war.

ABC 10News reporter Madison Weil has covered the conflict since the start and its many heartbreaking ties here in San Diego.

On Tuesday, she caught up with Kira and Nikita, two young Ukrainian siblings separated from their parents for two and a half years.

10News first covered their story in August of 2022,when they began a new life and school year in Escondido.

“I miss home and family,” said Kira.

Their parents are active duty military members in Ukraine. Between the time change, power outages, and security concerns, Kira and Nikita only occasionally see each other on FaceTime.

“The fact that we can talk to them, but they're just not next to us, is the saddest part,” said Nikita.

The young children came here to live with extended family where they would at least be safe from Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unpredictable attacks.

They hardly knew any English at the time, but two and a half years later, both children were fluent. Kira is in elementary school, and Nikita is now in middle school.

“I just miss everything. I miss my friends there; I miss the way it is,” said Nikita.

While the distance and differences are hard, there are some things they love about San Diego. Nikita shared that one of his favorite places is Balboa Park; for Kira, it’s SeaWorld.

They shared that their parents are hopeful about what they might learn while in the U.S.

“They think San Diego is a really good opportunity for us to get [an] American education,” said Nikita.

Kira shared her dreams of becoming an astronaut and Nikita an engineer.

“When I come back to Ukraine, the job of our generation will be to rebuild it,” he said.

Dreams to rebuild and return to family — in a free Ukraine.

