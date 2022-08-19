Ukrainian students begin new life, new school year in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Over the last few months, San Diego has become home for many Ukrainian families that have fled the war overseas.

ABC 10News reporter Madison Weil sat down with Nikita and Kira Shevtsova, two young Ukrainian students settling into a new life and school year in Escondido.

Nikita just started the fifth grade, while Kira just started first. Both are at Reidy Creek Elementary.

Their parents are active duty military – fighting for their country’s freedom back home in Ukraine.

The two of them, along with their grandparents, came to San Diego in May. They now live with their Aunt Nataliya.

“I miss my mom and my dad… because they’re at war,” Kira said.

Nataliya says the kids wake up early to FaceTime mom and dad, although it’s challenging with the time change.

“I think it had to be very difficult not to be here for the first day of school,” said Nataliya.

The family says the school has welcomed them with open arms.

They work with a translator on campus and Nikita says his new friends help out too.

“The children all help me to understand the lessons,” he said.

The principal of Reidy Creek Elementary shared that in addition to a translator, the kids will also have other forms of support through the school's Newcomer Program.

Nataliya says one silver lining is the kids have become close with her own son, Daniel.

“He just absolutely adores them, and the moment he opens his eyes he’s asking about them,” she said.

She says knowing the kids are here means knowing they’re safe.

“We have peaceful skies. They don’t have to hide in bomb shelters,” she said.

It’s a portrait of what many Ukrainian families are experiencing right now: A new life far away from home – but surrounded by loved ones in San Diego.

