'365 Days of War': Ukrainian resilience in San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — Feb. 24, 2022, was a moment that shocked the world. Russian forces moved into Ukraine, signaling the start of war.

Images of obliterated buildings and videos filled with air raid sirens began circulating.

“Knowing that our family and friends back in Ukraine are struggling without electricity and without heat—I think it makes us feel like we really need to do something,” said Mira Rubin.

Rubin is the president of the House of Ukraine in Balboa Park. She and the nonprofit have worked tirelessly since the day of the invasion.

“Where do you find the strength to keep going, week after week?” asked ABC 10News reporter Madison Weil.

“I can’t imagine doing anything else,” replied Rubin.

Rubin shared that the House of Ukraine has sent 200,000 pounds of humanitarian aid overseas and raised more than $800,000 for those affected by war.

Additionally, the group has held a rally in Balboa Park every Saturday since the war began and helped hundreds of Ukrainian refugees find a new home in San Diego.

Earlier this year, the House of Ukraine and other supporters traveled to Washington D.C. to meet with elected representatives. They also hosted Ukrainian prisoners of war who were visiting the U.S. working to free their fellow soldiers still in captivity.

“A lot of people around the world are surprised that the Ukrainian will and the Ukrainian spirit has lasted this long… are you?” asked Weil, ABC 10News.

“I’m not surprised by that. I know that Ukrainians will never give up, and they will always be fighting for freedom, for independence and sovereignty,” replied Rubin.

As long as bombs and bullets fly in Ukraine, Mira says the House of Ukraine won’t be giving up either.

“I am dreaming about the big celebratory rally that we will have at the end of this… and the big concert that will bring the audience together. It’s my dream,” she said.

The House of Ukraine says they want to thank San Diego for the continued financial contributions, which enable them to buy humanitarian aid in bulk. If you’d like to donate to the cause, you can learn more here.

