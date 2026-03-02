San Diego military families trying to 'remain positive' amid Iran conflict

San Diego has one of the highest concentrations of military personnel in the country.

Multiple service members were killed in Iran, and no clear endgame to the conflict; those waiting here at home are praying for a safe return.

“Hey, Mason and Hayden, I really miss you guys,” says a recording of Matthew Miller’s voice.

It was a short message from a long way away.

Miller is currently serving in the Navy.

He’s home now, with his wife Jaclyn and his two kids, Mason and Hayden.

But when duty calls, it’s a tough goodbye.

“Mason had just turned one month old when we pulled away from the pier,” said Miller. “That was one of the hardest moments.”

Not just for the one leaving, but for those staying behind.

“You don't really know what's going to happen, and it's hard because you're trying to always remain positive, and when you watch the news, right, you're always like, oh, what's gonna happen?” said Jaclyn Miller, Matthew’s wife.

By Sunday morning, the U.S. Central Command confirmed three service members were killed and five seriously hurt amid the attacks in Iran.

It’s a risk military families are well aware of.

“My XO on that deployment that we're talking about is now the CO of the Abraham Lincoln over in Iran right now,” said Miller. “But there is always that fear that you know, one missile gets through.”

With young kids, that fear runs deep.

It’s why the Miller family created My Hero dolls, which let service members record messages when they are on deployment.

“When I leave the room, they'll continue to squeeze it and listen to his voice, so that's been really helpful at nighttime for them to soothe them, help them understand that dad's still around, dad's voice is still here, he's thinking about them,” said Jaclyn.

For the Millers, Dad is home for now.

But for so many others, they wait and watch what's happening in the Middle East, until their loved one comes home, too.