San Diego man with rare brain disorder refuses to let illness stop him from living

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Jonathan Hughes has a rare brain disorder that affects the way he walks, but his limited mobility isn't stopping him from pursuing his dreams.

Hughes was diagnosed with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy in February 2024, a rare brain disorder that damages nerve cells and affects walking, balance, eye movement and swallowing.

In the past two years, the disease has progressed quickly.

"The condition that you see him now is less than eight weeks old," said Allison Lipton, Hughes' wife.

Despite his limitations, Hughes has one last wish: to participate in a 5K run. The race has been on his bucket list for three years.

"I always wanted to do one," Hughes said.

It's a small reminder of the man he used to be. Before his diagnosis, Lipton says they lived a life of adventure - riding motorcycles, going on trips and playing soccer.

"Jonathan would not sit still. He was very busy in the community and his work and in the neighborhood," Lipton said.

As a father and husband, Hughes always put others first.

"He just always does for everyone else. That's always been Jonathan's way. He's just a person that will give you the shirt off your back, literally," Lipton said.

Now, this disease forces him to let others do things for him - a tough transition for someone used to helping others.

"It's a tough transition for him to sit back and let somebody do stuff for him," Lipton said. "It does not define him. He fights it all the way - 100 percent."

That fight will help him make it on February 8th. He can't walk, but he has a team of supporters to make sure he reaches the finish line.

"We have volunteers coming out of the woodwork. We got a racing wheelchair volunteered through Radiant Hospice, which has just been incredible," Lipton said.

For Hughes, this race isn't about how fast he goes. It's about showing what's still possible.

"People with PSP are not restricted," Hughes said.

Hughes will be participating in the Hungry Dog Dash at NTC Park in Liberty Station.

