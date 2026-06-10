San Diego man pleads not guilty to 3 additional murder charges

San Diego man Dwight Rhone, already charged in one murder, is now facing three additional murder counts connected to cold cases spanning more than three decades.

Rhone, 74, appeared in court Wednesday, where his attorneys entered not guilty pleas to the three new charges. Prosecutors say the case against Rhone has now expanded from one alleged murder to four.

Rhone was already charged in the 2023 killing of Bernardo Moreno. Prosecutors say Moreno was shot in the back of the head, his body burned and left in debris near the Interstate 5 and 905 interchange.

The three additional murder charges are connected to cold cases dating back more than 30 years. They include:

Michael Brown, whose remains were found buried beneath a Southcrest home last December

Ronald Johnken, whose body was found in Chollas Creek in 2002

Herierto Ruiz, who was found strangled in an alley in 1993

ABC 10News was live as investigators spent days digging through the Southcrest property after human remains were discovered underneath the home.

Prosecutors have also added a special circumstance alleging Rhone committed multiple murders.

Investigators say they continue to look into other missing persons cases that could be connected to Rhone. His next court appearance is scheduled for March 24 of next year for a preliminary hearing.

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