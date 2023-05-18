San Diego man accomplishes goal of traveling to every country in the world

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego's Ramblin' Randy is back from his effort to travel to 193 countries around the world.

The Ramblin' Man is straight outta countries!

"It's bittersweet. A pin for every country, and this is the last one - Turkmenistan. Here we go," said Randy "R Dub!" Williams, avid traveler.

Ramblin' Randy accomplished his goal of visiting every country in the world last week when he landed in Turkmenistan- a country in central Asia.

"Turkmenistan is one of the most mysterious countries on the planet, and it's one of the most restricted when it comes to visitors," said Williams. "So, the only way you can visit Turkmenistan is through an approved tour company."

It was so restricted he couldn't access social media whenever he wanted to, but he savored the moments abroad and snapped photos and videos to remember his last country to visit.

"One of my favorite memories was stumbling into the city park at night and seeing this," said Williams. "Kids and adults doing what we do in America-just having fun [and] just getting away from the daily stresses of life whether it's work or family and getting in the bumper cars and just letting loose."

Randy also visited the Darvaza gas crater, what's known as the Gates of Hell, and flipped through the country's newspaper.

He said his travels have taught him to not only accept other cultures and embrace them but to actually truly love them.

He has plans for what's next.

Well, when you run out of countries, you've gotta make your own. I bring you the People's Republic of Slowjamistan," he said. "My own country. I bought 11 acres near the salon sea, and I called it Slowjamistan. It's my country; I am the Salton."

