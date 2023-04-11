San Diego man one trip away from visiting every country in the world

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — There's a patch from every country Ramblin' Randy has visited in the world; he even has a map to prove his travels in his office.

"Here's Guinea, Sierra Leon, Liberia," he said as he pointed to the map.

Rambling Randy's really made his bucket list a reality.

"To date, I have traveled to 192 of 193 countries," said Randy "R Dub!" Williams. "Turkmenistan is the thorn in my side. It's one of the last countries to open up since the pandemic, and I've just been waiting to get in. It's my last country, and it's been closed."

You might recognize the man behind the travels. He's R Dub! From your afternoon drive on 92.5.

It's really been a lifetime journey, but he says his goal started as visiting every country in Central and South America but then turned into what it is today.

"People most often ask me what my favorite country is. I'd probably say Brazil. It's the only country I moved to," said Williams.

He's also been to places not many others can say they have, like North Korea.

"Imagine a destination where you're not free to just walk around by yourself anywhere. You are with your government minder the entire time. They were absolutely 100 percent friendly and hospitable. I had a wonderful time. I was scared to death leading up to the trip," he said.

He said he would go back again.

If you ask him what he's learned from it all, he'll tell you.

"I've learned patience. I've learned gratitude. I've learned how lucky I am to be American and live in America. I think the biggest thing I've learned is tolerance and acceptance and a love for all cultures," said Williams.