San Diego launches housing initiative to help first-time buyers find affordable homes

MIRA MESA (KGTV) — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria is partnering with housing organizations and local realtors to launch a new initiative aimed at creating more housing opportunities for first-time homebuyers and developing lower-cost housing options for residents.

The "Neighborhood Homes for All of Us" initiative seeks public input on housing developments similar to those at 3Roots, a townhome development in Mira Mesa that serves as a model for what could be built in existing neighborhoods like North Park and Barrio Logan.

"The high-quality housing that is here should be seen all across San Diego, that these first-time home ownership opportunities that are happening here at 3Roots should be accessible," Gloria said.

The initiative's primary goals are to create more affordable housing for first-time homebuyers and reduce overall housing costs across the city. Public feedback through interviews, public workshops and surveys will help guide San Diego City Council on new housing policy decisions.

"I believe the end result will be one where the city is more affordable for everyday people and one where people see long-term opportunity here," Gloria said.

The program could benefit buyers like Arnel Zapata, a first-time homebuyer who recently returned from deployment and is looking at homes in San Diego while visiting family. Zapata toured the 3 Roots development in Mira Mesa as he explored his options in his hometown.

"I know that home prices in San Diego is getting a little, uh, higher, so, uh, at least what mayor said today, it gave me, uh, it encouraged me to, you know, just look around here at my hometown and see what, what my options are," Zapata said.

For Zapata, affordability and proximity to family are key factors in his home-buying decision.

"The important thing for me is being able to like still visit my family and also have access to, you know, restaurants, malls," Zapata said.

