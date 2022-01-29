San Diego journalists host vigil for reporters killed in Tijuana

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego and Tijuana journalists gathered Friday night in Little Italy to mourn their two colleagues killed in Tijuana in just a week.

The vigil took place at the Mexican Consulate. As a backdrop, there were several pictures displayed of journalists murdered in Mexico over the years.

A vigil honoring journalists murdered In Mexico is now underway in Little Italy. Two were killed in Tijuana in less than a week. The vigil was organized by San Diego/Tijuana chapter of @NAHJ @NAHJSDTJ @10News pic.twitter.com/6yBpgVW7Ax — Laura Acevedo (@10NewsAcevedo) January 29, 2022

Less than two weeks ago, photojournalist Margarito Martinez was killed outside of his home and just six days later, Lourdes Maldonado was murdered at her home. Journalists in Tijuana now have to cover the deaths of their colleagues. During the vigil, organizers also read the names of dozens of journalists killed in recent years.

The San Diego/ Tijuana chapter of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists hosted the vigil to honor these reporters, and condemn the killings.

Since the start of the year, a total of three journalists have been killed, the third, in the state of Veracruz.

Reporters on both sides of the border are now calling on the Mexican government to hold the killers accountable, and for journalists to be able to report the truth without fear of death.

After the latest murders, the Baja California attorney general announced that a special prosecutor has been assigned to investigate the killings.