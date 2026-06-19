San Diego Islamic Center imam speaks out after suspicious car with Nazi flag stopped near mosque

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One day after a suspicious car was stopped near the Islamic Center of San Diego, the mosque's imam is speaking out about the scare that shook his community.

Imam Taha Hassane said a security guard's quick observation Thursday led to a quick, massive law enforcement response near the center.

"Our security guard noticed that there was a car passing by multiple times," Hassane said.

Police located and stopped the car, detaining the driver. Inside the vehicle, officers say they found a Nazi flag and a suspicious canister. Police say they are still investigating but that there is no active threat to the Islamic Center.

The incident fell on the one-month anniversary of a deadly mass shooting at the location. Three people, including a security guard, were killed in the shooting.

Hassane said the scare rattled more than just his congregation.

"It put everybody on the edge, not only in my community but the entire neighborhood here in Claremont," Hassane said.

He said he is grateful for how quickly law enforcement acted.

"Thankful for having the officer here at the time, so he did what was supposed to be done, and the response of the law enforcement was done immediately," Hassane said.

Following the incident on Thursday, Hassane said he heard from the FBI, Mayor Todd Gloria, and District Attorney Summer Stephan.

"All of them, they reached out to me, and they expressed their support, and they just asked, ' Is there anything we can do at this moment to show support in the community," Hassane said.

Hundreds attended Friday services at the Islamic Center. Hassane said the community is still grieving from the mass shooting a month ago, but is moving forward.

"We are healing, we are recovering slowly, it's a process, it's going to take some time, but we are coming back stronger," Hassane said.

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