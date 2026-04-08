San Diego Iranians worry for innocent civilians in Iran as a new two-week ceasefire takes effect

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Local Iranians gathered downtown Tuesday for their monthly protest. For most of the day, many worried what would happen if President Trump’s deadline to reopen the Strait of Hormuz was not met, expressing growing concerns that innocent civilians could pay the price.

"They’re not doing anything against the government or Iran, they’re doing this against the Iranian people," another protester said.

Now, with a two-week ceasefire, protesters hope Trump will not put U.S. boots on the ground and will allow Iranians to decide their own regime change.

"Changing the regime in Iran, bringing about democratic change in Iran, is the job of the Iranian people," said Bahram Maher, who helped organize the rally.

Mona Memarian has protested against the Iranian regime from San Diego for years. When Trump took action against the Ayatollah in late February, she was happy. However, in the weeks since the war started, her feelings have turned to concern.

"Oh, the worry is unspeakable. I cannot really find the word that can describe it," Memarian said.

"The Iranian people didn’t want this regime, but we didn’t want war either," she added.

Many protesters are still out of touch with their families as an ongoing internet blackout continues in Iran.

"We try to get news from people who have been able to have some conversations with their relatives over there," said Maher.

President Trump's ceasefire announcement comes after he'd threatened a massive attack on Iran if it did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

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