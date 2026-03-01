San Diego Iranian American reacts to US attack on Iran, expresses hope and anxiety over what comes next

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A San Diego Iranian American says his community is feeling anxiety and uncertainty as the United States carries out military strikes against Iran aimed at overthrowing its government.

I sat down with Habib Hariri, who lives in San Diego, as he watched the news unfold from his home.

"It's a feeling of sort of celebrating the possible demise of the brutal Islamic Republic regime in Iran in one hand and then, and the uncertainty that may follow," Hariri said.

Hariri said the day has been stressful as he monitors developments.

"We've been living under this brutal regime for 47 years. And now there is some hope," Hariri said.

"My wife and I, we've been sitting in front of the TV and we've been sort of pinned down just watching the news," Hariri said.

President Donald Trump has said the attack on Iran is aimed at overthrowing Tehran's government. Trump later announced the country's supreme leader had been killed. Iran has not confirmed that.

"I think that's a great news that's going to make a lot of Iranians very happy, not only outside of Iran, but also inside of Iran," Hariri said.

As he waits anxiously to see what happens next, Hariri said he is worried about family and friends who live in Iran.

"They stopped all internet connection from Iran, so getting in touch with them has become almost impossible at this point," Hariri said.

Iran has already launched strikes on U.S. military bases. Hariri said he hopes the conflict does not last long or put innocent lives at risk.

"If the military operation does succeed and this regime does fall, we're still going to need international support. To help that interim government to be established," Hariri said.

