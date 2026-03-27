San Diego International Airport travelers face long TSA lines, air traffic controller staffing shortage

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Travelers at San Diego International Airport on Friday faced a one-two punch of problems: Long security lines that stretched outside of terminals and a shortage of air traffic controllers.

On Thursday night, dozens of flights were pushed back anywhere from 20 minutes to nearly three hours because of the lack of air traffic control staffing.

The shortage of air traffic controllers is unrelated to the partial government shutdown, but the combined impact is forcing many travelers to arrive hours before their scheduled departures.

Friday morning's chaotic scene was a shock for some, but for others, it wasn’t so surprising.

Some travelers told ABC 10News they’ve been following the delays and staffing issues at San Diego International online and came prepared.

“I'm nervous that I'm going to miss my flight. It's not surprising in just the sense that I've been keeping up with the news and this kind of is what we're dealing with unfortunately," said Andrea Lawrence, who was flying out of San Diego International Airport on Friday morning.

And for some travelers, getting to the airport early still wasn’t enough.

Spring breakers Donovan Brown and Jordan Napier were forced to change their flight after getting stuck in the long lines at 5 a.m.

“The longest line I've ever seen in my life. I thought I was at Six Flags or something," Napier said.

Meanwhile, there could be some relief on the way. Overnight, the Senate passed a bill to fund Homeland Security, which includes pay for TSA agents.

The bill still needs final approval, and union officials said it could take days or weeks for TSA staffing levels to return to normal, but it could help ease some of the backups at airports.

“If the lines are definitely shorter and it's moving faster, I'm gonna be happier. So, I mean, the faster I can get from point A to point B, I'd be good," Brown said.

But even with a deal on the table to end the partial government shutdown, travelers can expect long lines this weekend because we’re right in the middle of spring break.

More people are traveling, which means more crowds at the airport.

Travelers are advised to check their flight status and give themselves at least two and a half hours before their flight to get to the airport.