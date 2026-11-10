San Diego Humane Society to break ground on new low-cost veterinary hospital

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Humane Society will host a "wall- breaking" ceremony Tuesday to launch its new low-cost Community Veterinary Hospital & Spay/Neuter Center.

The groundbreaking event will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday at 5485 Gaines St., across the street from the organization's main San Diego campus. It is expected to draw society leaders, veterinarians and donors for a symbolic hammer-swinging ceremony to mark the removal of "barriers" to care, according to the SDHS.

The facility will serve as a single destination where families can access low-cost, high-quality medical care, spay/neuter services and support for their pets. Officials said the center will help families by providing affordable exams, surgeries, vaccines and spay/neuter services throughout San Diego.

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