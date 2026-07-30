San Diego Humane Society sets record for 11th straight month for adult dogs, needs adopters and volunteers

The San Diego Humane Society is overflowing with animals and is asking the public to adopt, foster, volunteer, or donate following two large rescue operations for 25 Huskies and 25 Yorkshire Terriers from separate properties.

The shelter is currently caring for nearly 2,000 animals, including approximately 800 dogs per day, almost 300 cats, 72 guinea pigs, 33 farm animals and other animals. This July marks the 11th consecutive month the shelter has set records for adult dogs in their care.

"This July sets the record for 11th month straight where we're setting records for adult dogs," Nina Thompson said.

The shelter recently took in 2 large surrenders — 25 Yorkies and 25 Huskies — adding to what has already been an overwhelming year.

In May, the shelter assisted with a large rescue in Julian involving 225 cats, 30 dogs, donkeys, alpacas, geese, chickens, roosters, turkeys, goats, and 165 horses and ponies. In mid-July, the shelter assisted with the rescue of close to 800 birds in Valley Center.

The Fourth of July also brought an influx of dogs that ran away and were never reclaimed by their owners.

The strain on space is showing.

"We're at the point where we're having to split some kennels, giving dogs less space," Thompson said.

To help move animals out of the shelter, the San Diego Humane Society is running adoption specials with 50% off adoption fees — excluding horses. For those who cannot adopt, the shelter is also seeking volunteers and foster families.

"You can take a dog for a dog day out," Thompson said.

To volunteer, foster, or donate, visit the San Diego Humane Society's website to learn more and schedule your involvement.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

