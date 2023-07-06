Watch Now
San Diego Humane Society sees influx of stray pets following Fourth of July

Posted at 5:19 PM, Jul 05, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Humane Society is dealing with an influx of stray pets following the Fourth of July weekend.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Humane Society has taken in a total of 102 strays. On Independence Day alone, the organization took in 25 animals.

So far, 13 pets have already been picked up by their owners, but nearly 90 pets are still missing from their home.

If you believe one of these animals could be yours, check the Humane Society's websiteor stop by in person at one of their locations.

The organization is currently waiving its reclaim fee.

