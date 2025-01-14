San Diego Humane Society places local dogs and animals impacted by LA-area fires into foster homes

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A German Shepard named Leslie was seen walking and waiting around the San Diego Humane Society’s foster center on Monday.

“She’s from Pasadena Humane,” an SDHS staff member said.

She and 38 other dogs, who were already available for adoption, are now here after the San Diego Humane Society helped the local shelter in Pasadena and got the dogs away from the Los Angeles-area fires.

“Since last week, we’ve been so overwhelmed and grateful for folks who are signing up to foster,” Jordan Frye with San Diego Humane Society said.

But Lesile’s stay at the San Diego Humane Society wasn’t long.

“I just want to do anything I can to help,” Stacie Mittelman said. “I used to foster before I had one of my own. But the fires in LA and the immediate kind of need brought me down here especially today,” Mittelman said.

Leslie was fostered by Mittelman on Monday

“They were stuck in LA and they were, you know, who knows how much longer it could’ve been until they got adopted up in LA,” Mittelman said.

The San Diego Humane Society held a foster sendoff for the animals brought down from Pasadena and those already here in San Diego heading to temporary homes away from the shelter.

“We have a couple of animals who did come from Pasadena going to foster homes as well as dogs who are already here,” Frye said.

This effort serves a dual purpose as those dogs being fostered from Pasadena and San Diego are getting time away from the shelter and it frees up kennel space here in America’s Finest City.

“Now, we’re asking the community to help us to clear out more space so we can continue to pull dogs. We know that we know that need in Pasadena and the greater Los Angeles area is continuing,” Frye said.

The biggest need is for fostering of large dogs (50+ lbs) and where they’d be the only dog in the home.

“This is my opportunity to help out,” Adam Pena said.

One of those fostering a local animal to make room for more LA animals in need is Adam Pena.

“By me fostering him, it opens up space for LA dogs to come and hang out here for a bit,” Pena said.

The sendoff was for those who’ve already gone through the application process and foster training.

“You’re really making sure that animal with nowhere else to go has a second chance by freeing up that shelter space. We don’t know if the fallout from this tragedy is going to last weeks or months but, we know we are going to be here to help are partners in Los Angeles,” Frye said.

If you’re interested in fostering, you can register here.



“No matter if we are fostering a dog from San Diego that makes space for a dog from Pasadena or fostering a dog from Pasadena, we’re helping the dogs that need it,” Mittleman said.

The San Diego Humane Society also told ABC 10News it hasn’t taken in any wildlife at this time displaced by the fires, but it’s preparing for that possibility.

