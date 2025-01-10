San Diego helps Pasadena shelter overwhelmed with injured animals

OCEANSIDE (KGTV) — Almost 40 dogs have found a new home at the Humane Society in Oceanside. Their previous home at the Pasadena Humane Society is overwhelmed with injured animals from the wildfires. A representative tells me they’ve taken in more than 350 stray pets so far. Most of them with burns and smoke inhalation.

“The animals we’re bringing back to San Diego were already available for adoption at Pasadena Humane Society," said Jordan Frey with the San Diego Humane Society. "We’re really trying to help by clearing space at their shelter for animals coming in with urgent need of care.”

Frey says the San Diego Humane Society was already at 135% capacity, but they expanded the shelter to help their friends in the north. Employees brought eleven dogs from Pasadena on Wednesday night and are bringing in around thirty more on Thursday.

“We’re really hoping these animals can find new homes with the community here," Frey said.

The three-hour drive and new environment didn't seem to affect them. Frey is asking San Diegans to open their homes and hearts to these furry friends. While our neighbors in Los Angeles County work to save others from the devastating wildfires.