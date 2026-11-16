San Diego Humane Society 'breaks wall' on community veterinary center

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The San Diego Humane Society Tuesday held a "wall- breaking" ceremony Tuesday as it expands to build the Community Veterinary Hospital & Canepa Family Spay/Neuter Center. This $15 million project is intended to bring veterinary care and essential support services together at one location, "helping low-income pet families obtain treatment before manageable conditions become emergencies," an SDHS statement read. "For many people, a pet is their closest companion and a source of stability during life's hardest moments," said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society. "This hospital will help us reach pet families before they face the impossible choice between caring for themselves and caring for their pets.

It's a shift from responding to crises to preventing them in the first place."Located at 5485 Gaines St., it is designed to address three urgent needs: reduced-cost veterinary care for owned pets, expanded spay/neuter services to prevent unplanned litters, and added housing for shelter dogs already counting on SDHS for care, the society statement read. Through its existing Community Veterinary Program, SDHS has already seen demand for affordable care "far exceed capacity." The organization said the new hospital will expand its ability to "intervene earlier, prevent unnecessary suffering and preserve the bond with people and their pets."

When finished, the community veterinary hospital will provide reduced- cost services ranging from wellness exams and diagnostics to advanced surgeries and urgent treatment. According to SDHS, the hospital will feature four exam rooms, an on-site laboratory and imaging capabilities, as well as a fully equipped surgical suite and a dental suite. The organization is planning on five staff veterinarians, four registered veterinary technicians, 10 veterinary assistants, and four front desk staff with a load of up to 30 veterinarian appointments each day. The Canepa Family Spay/Neuter Center will perform more than 200 community spay/neuter surgeries per week. SDHS says "unplanned litters" remain one of the leading reasons owners surrender their animals.

The organization plans for the building to serve as a regional teaching facility and to provide more than 13,000 low-cost vaccinations a year.

"This gift grew out of my work on the Humane Society's board, where I have witnessed firsthand the overwhelming number of animals entering our shelters each year and the enormous need for affordable spay and neuter services," said donor Dee Anne Canepa. "Our family is deeply committed to the well-being of animals and the people who love them, and we are proud to support a resource that will make a lasting difference in our community."

The new building will add 30 double-sided dog habitats, as SDHS has seen record numbers of adult dogs in its care for 14 straight months.

The Community Veterinary Hospital & Canepa Family Spay/Neuter Center relies at least partially on donations for its low-cost services. Donate at sdhumane.org/donatecvh.

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