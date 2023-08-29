San Diego Humane Society addresses pet safety amid current heat wave

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Any dog is ready for some fun in the sun, but some local pet owners and dog walkers are making sure they’re take the safe steps for their four-legged friends with the sun scorching the San Diego region.

“We try to stick to the shade and stick to spots where it’s not too sunny. We have noticed that we have to take it a lot slower,” said dog walker Mauricio Dominguez.

Dog owner Sarah Krencicki, a downtown resident, added, “Make sure they have water. I have two dogs and I have a little poodle and so I carry her across the street most of the time.”

Those are some of the things the San Diego Humane Society’s recommending as the county is expecting a heat wave until Wednesday.

“If you have a dog, make sure walking them early in the morning or later in the evening. You want to avoid going out during the day where they’re going to burn their paw pads,” said SDHS Marketing Manager Jordan Frey.

But locally, there was a recent reminder of what can happen if safety slips even in the slightest.

On Sunday afternoon in La Mesa, a dog died after first responders worked to pull it out and save it after the animal was reportedly inside of a hot car for hours.

“It is very disheartening. It’s a very difficult situation on all sides, all around … It’s a hard situation to come into once you arrive on scene as an officer,” said Sgt. Samantha Jauregui, an officer with San Diego Humane Society’s Humane Law Enforcement Division. “You can’t leave out as well the tragedy by the animal owner.”

The San Diego Humane Society said its Humane Law Enforcement Division is investigating the incident. They are unable to comment on the ongoing investigation.

However, the Humane Society wants pet owners to be aware of the dangers the heat can bring.

“Please think about your pets. Leave them at home when you can. And if you’re taking them with you, please do not leave them in the car,” Frey said. “Even with a little bit of a cracked window, you’re still leaving them at risk of overheating and possible having a really poor outcome.”

“Maybe they’re just not aware of how hot cars can be. I mean, I have sympathy they lost their pet. But, you know, we do have to be aware that it’s way hotter for them than us,” Krencicki said.

The San Diego Humane Society told ABC 10News it had over 530 calls reporting of pets in hot cars in 2022 and they’re already over 250 this year with six calls on Monday.

SDHS officials also said the charges in these situations are based the severity of the situation and their officers always hope to give education to people where they can.