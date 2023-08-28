Dog dies at La Mesa trolley station after being left in hot car for hours

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — A dog died after it was left inside a hot car for several hours Sunday afternoon, according to Metropolitan Transit System security personnel in La Mesa.

The dog was inside a car in the parking lot nearby La Mesa's Spring Street Trolley Station.

When security workers noticed the dog was stuck inside the car, they broke into it to free the animal. An ABC 10News photojournalist witnessed a brief confrontation between security and the suspected owner of the car and dog. A man was yelling at MTS security about breaking into the car.

The man then hopped into another car, which had a light-blue tint, and he continued yelling at security before the car drove away.

MTS' K-9 unit tried to save the dog's life. At one point, the dog was alive for about a minute and gasping for air, but the lifesaving efforts failed. The dog was pronounced dead after several minutes of treatment.

The La Mesa Police Department responded to the scene as well. MTS security determined the dog was first left in the car at about 1 p.m., and the rescue attempt happened around 4:30 p.m.

The San Diego Humane Society's law enforcement arm is investigating the dog's death.

According to the Humane Society, if a pet owner leaves their animal in a hot car and it dies or suffers a major injury, the offense is a misdemeanor carrying a penalty of up to six months in jail and large fines from the court. That's for first time offenders.

Sunday's high temperature in La Mesa was 93 degrees. The temperature inside a parked car can reach much higher levels after just 90 minutes.

Hotter temperatures are coming La Mesa's way to begin the new week, as an Excessive Heat Warning for San Diego County's valleys begins at 10 a.m. Monday. Through 8 p.m. Tuesday, temperatures can range between 95 to 107 degrees.

Santee, Poway, Escondido, El Cajon and San Marcos are also under the warning.

