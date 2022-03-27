San Diego Humane president travels to Poland to provide vet care

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Humane Society will travel to Poland to provide vet care for pets belonging to refugees.

On Sunday, SDHS President Gary Weitzman, DVM, will be deployed to Przemyśl, Poland, on a 10-day mission to provide vet care, help set up a border crossing veterinary clinic and arrange for additional veterinarians and staff to arrive to help provide care. Weitzman will also bring vet supplies.

"As soon as the war broke out in Ukraine, we started looking for ways to support people with pets and animals left behind by this tragedy," said Weitzman. "When we learned that our partner, Greater Good Charities, was seeking additional veterinary support, we immediately offered to help. Our goal is to make an impact for animals and people in this tragic crisis."

Weitzman was invited to deploy as part of Greater Good Charities' response to the Ukraine crisis.