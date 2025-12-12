San Diego Housing Commission approves rent increases for housing voucher recipients

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Housing Commission unanimously approved changes to its housing voucher program Thursday that will increase rent payments for thousands of families due to federal funding cuts.

The commission faces a $35.5 million shortfall for this fiscal year, forcing officials to choose between terminating assistance for approximately 1,700 families or increasing tenant rent contributions.

"In simple terms, we are not receiving enough money from the federal government to continue to support everybody on our program," said Lisa Jones, president and CEO of the San Diego Housing Commission.

The approved changes to the "Moving to Work" voucher program include a 3.5% rent increase for elderly and disabled households and a 10% to 14% increase for working households.

"Our only alternative would be to terminate assistance for approximately 1,700 families, which is about 6,000 people," Jones said. "That is not a tenable path forward to us. Our focus is to house people."

The commission conducted extensive community outreach before the vote, including emails to all program participants and mail to about 2,500 families. Officials also held public hearings, board workshops, and briefed more than 35 policymakers, community organizations, service providers, and housing developers.

Nonprofit organizations expect increased demand for their services once the higher rent payments take effect.

"I think we're gonna start to see families going to the only sector that really does support them, which is other nonprofit groups, right? And asking them for that support," said Ricardo Flores, the executive director of Local Initiative Support Corporation (LISC).

The changes require approval from the Department of Housing and Urban Development before implementation. If approved, the increased rent payments would begin in late 2026 or early 2027.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

