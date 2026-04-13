San Diego hospital worker receives a life-saving kidney transplant from a coworker at Sharp Memorial

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A San Diego woman is back at work at Sharp Memorial after missing more than six months to recover from a kidney transplant, thanks to a life-saving donation from her coworker.

Ruth Duroseau works as a transplant assistant for Sharp Memorial, helping people get on the list for new kidneys. For April's National Donate Life Month, she is sharing her story to show that hope and answered prayers can come from unexpected places.

Duroseau received her first kidney transplant in 2012, but after several years, that kidney stopped working.

"I was feeling very tired, always nauseous, vomiting, and having an upset stomach," Duroseau said.

Christine Brenner, a coworker in the transplant outreach office, knew the importance of organ donation and was already looking into becoming a donor. It turned out Brenner and Duroseau were a perfect match.

"I've always known I would be a donor in some way," Brenner said. "When I told her, she couldn't believe it."

"It was just a sense of, 'Wow. What an amazing person who wanted to do this for me.' And I was grateful. Very grateful," Duroseau said.

Duroseau received a warm welcome from her team on her first day back at the office. The lined the hallway chanting her name as she walked in the building.

Back at her desk, Duroseau began catching up on missed time, tearing old months off her calendar and logging back in to her computer.

"I have 2,363 emails to go through," Duroseau said.

Many of those emails are from clients Duroseau can relate to in a way few others can. Nearly 109,000 people in the U.S. need organs right now, including around 2,000 in San Diego County.

"I understand what they're going through, and for them not to give up hope. Just keep pushing and keep going. I know it's not easy, but one day at a time, and your time will come," Duroseau said.

Brenner said donating her kidney is the best thing she has ever done.

"I know she's going to take real good care of "Lefty." And we're going to be connected forever! Her sisters all told me I'm part of the family now. And my husband told her that she's part Scandinavian now. 5 percent!!!!" Brenner said.

Both women now share the same message for anyone thinking of donating or in need of an organ.

"I think the real message that Ruthie and I agree on is hope. We want people to have hope," Brenner said.

"If I did it, you can do it," Duroseau said.

Information about organ donation from Sharp Healthcare is available here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.