San Diego honors 100-year-old Korean War veteran Royce Williams with a day dedicated to his heroic service

U.S.S. MIDWAY (KGTV) — A 100-year-old Escondido man who received the Medal of Honor for his service during the Korean War was honored Saturday with his own day in San Diego.

Fighter jets flew over the USS Midway as Royce Williams looked on. March 21st will now be known as Captain Royce Williams Day in San Diego.

"I want to tell you that I'm not here just because I did it by myself. I've had so many wonderful people dedicating hard efforts going. It's unbelievable effort and use of their time on my behalf," Williams said.

In late February, Williams was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor at the president’s State of the Union.

ABC 10News previously spoke with Williams about his 1952 battle during the Korean War, where he faced seven Soviet pilots alone.

"But I could see clearly because of their contrails that there were seven and as they flew over me, I could see that they were MiG-15s, a superior fighter airplane," Williams said.

Williams shot down four of them before returning to his aircraft carrier.

Saturday's ceremony paid tribute to Williams for his bravery and going beyond the call of duty for his nation. San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria awarded Williams with his honorary day.

"I am proclaiming today, March 21st, to be Captain Royce Williams Day throughout the city of San Diego in recognition of all that you've done for us, sir. We honor you, we respect you, we are proud of you, and we're grateful to all you are amazing," Gloria said.

The day honors an incredible legacy for a man who sacrificed so much for his country.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.