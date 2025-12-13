San Diego homeless advocate returns to mission after surviving flesh-eating disease, leg amputation

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A San Diego homeless advocate who nearly died from COVID-19 and later battled a flesh-eating disease that cost him part of his leg has returned to his mission of helping people experiencing homelessness.

Arthur Salazar, a cab driver and owner of an online Christian ministry, distributed about 80 care packages in the East Village on Friday morning, marking his return to work he has been doing for more than two decades.

"Very excited, very proud to have begun again what I started," Salazar said.

I first met Salazar in October 2021 after he survived a harrowing battle with COVID-19 that left him on a ventilator for three weeks. As a diabetic, he had beaten the odds.

"My body is tired," Salazar said at the time.

Months later, I followed Salazar in the East Village as he handed out Bibles and care packages for people experiencing homelessness, something he and his team of volunteers had been doing for 20 years.

More than three years later, Salazar faced another health crisis. While battling two diabetes-related conditions involving open wounds, he took a fall inside a parking garage.

"Within 40 hours, a black foot, something like out of the medieval times," Salazar said.

He was diagnosed with a flesh-eating bacteria, an aggressive infection that spread quickly. His left leg was amputated above the ankle, and he later received a prosthetic.

Several months ago, a hemorrhage in his eyes left him nearly blind for months before he began recovering three weeks ago.

Despite all the health challenges, Salazar remained determined to return to his work.

"Focus remained," Salazar said when asked about his determination.

His focus on helping people experiencing homelessness was on full display Friday morning as he passed out care packages, including items like socks, reading glasses and water.

"Let me regain my balance," Salazar said while distributing items on his feet. He also distributed items from inside a car.

Salazar now plans to distribute care packages once every month.

"This is my calling. I have the strength now rebuilt to get the job done. I'm not going anywhere," Salazar said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

