San Diego grandmother's 1993 cold case murder remains unsolved

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are taking another look at the unsolved 1993 murder of Vera Campbell, an elderly grandmother who was beaten and strangled inside her home.

Campbell, who was in her 80s, was known as the matriarch of her family.

"She was a very strong woman. You know, she was just like my mother. She was driving into her 80s," Linda Stone said.

Stone, Campbell's first granddaughter, was 31 years old when the murder occurred.

"I remember Thanksgiving meals that would always be over at Grandma's house," Stone said.

On Dec. 11, 1993, Campbell's daughter went to check on her at her 45th Street home after not hearing from her for several days. She found the side door unlocked and wide open, discovering Campbell had been brutally murdered.

"Vera was beaten pretty badly and strangled to death," Tracey Barr said.

"Your grandmother's fine, you know, 3 or 4 days ago, and then you get this call, it's like she's gone. It's like somebody ripped, you know, ripped something out of your soul," Stone said.

Detectives investigating the scene back in 1993 found no signs of forced entry.

"Why was her back door open without any evidence of forced entry? It was like she knew the person," Stone said.

Before the murder, Campbell's home was burglarized, making her careful about who she opened the door to. The neighborhood was also known for drug and crime activity at the time.

"At that time, whoever did the burglary ended up taking, I believe, money and some jewelry," Barr said.

"Unfortunately, so many of these neighbors at the time had been victims of not only one but multiple burglaries," Barr said.

Campbell's death was one of three murders of elderly people in the area within about a month. Seniors were warned to lock their doors and be careful about who they let inside.

"Well, it's very scary, you know," Peggy Webster said back in 1993.

However, detectives did not believe the killings were connected.

"No, the method is different," said Lt. Jim Collins, a detective back in 1993.

Investigators never had a suspect or a description of the killer. Now, 32 years later, police hope existing evidence can be tested using modern technology.

"With the advancement in DNA technology. I feel like there's some items that we might be hopeful and maybe, you know, be able to recess and maybe get an identification," Barr said.

For Campbell's family, the renewed investigation brings hope that the killer will finally be caught.

"It would be nice to get some closure. It's been a long time, and you know, we have no clue," Stone said.

"It's just a shame, you know, she probably would have lived another 10 years if she hadn't been murdered," Stone said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

