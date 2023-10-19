San Diego for Palestine Coalition hosts vigil for victims of Gaza hospital strike

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Hundreds gathered at Balboa Park Wednesday night to mourn and honor the lives of those killed in the Gaza hospital blast.

The vigil was organized by the San Diego for Palestine Coalition.

The community vigil came just a day after the blast at a hospital in Gaza that killed hundreds of people. The hospital was serving as a shelter for those who fled northern Gaza, seeking safety from Israeli airstrikes.

"To honor the people the civilians, the kids, the women who were killed in this brutal attack," said Imam Taha Hassane, one of the speakers at the event, who also led the crowd in prayer.

The crowd Wednesday was angry, frustrated, and hurt. They told ABC 10News they were also mourning the death of a six-year-old Palestinian boy stabbed to death in Illinois. The child's landlord charged in the murder, is being investigated as a hate crime.

Israel and Hamas have blamed each other for the hospital strike but Wednesday President Biden and U.S. officials said there is evidence the blast was the result of a failed Palestinian terrorist rocket launch, saying that information was based on data provided by the Department of Defense.

However, local Palestinians at the vigil don’t believe that and think Israel is responsible.

The group is demanding the U.S. limit its financial aid to Israel and allow for humanitarian aid for those in need in Gaza.

