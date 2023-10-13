1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Watch Now
Watch Now
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Menu
Search site
Watch Now
Watch Now
Close
x
Live
Watch
Alerts
Search site
Go
Submit News Tips
ABOUT ABC 10NEWS
Meet the ABC 10News Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Jobs
Support
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
WATCH ABC 10NEWS LIVE
ABC 10News Live News Casts
ABC 10News Videos
YouTube - ABC 10News San Diego
WATCH LIVE: BREAKING NEWS AND CONTINUING COVERAGE
News | Local, U.S., World
News
US/World
Making it in San Diego
Positively San Diego
Your Voice, Your Vote
Stories for Change
Fact or Fiction
Your Health Matters
Military
Politics
Weather
Alerts
Radar
Daily Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Wildfires
Earthquake Preparedness
Traffic
Gas Prices
Flight Status
Team 10 Investigates
Positively San Diego
Sports
San Diego Padres
SDSU Sports
In-Depth
Honor A Veteran
Community
Pet of the Week
Leadership
If You Give a Child a Book
Story Time
Community Connection
Celebrating Community
Entertainment
TV Listings
Contests
Money
Job Search
Shop Smart
Consumer News
Don't Waste Your Money
Financial Fitness Zone
Approved Home Pros
Marketplace
San Diego Connect
Brand Spotlight
Home Improvement Collective
The Doctor Is In
Advertising with 10News
Sign In
Newsletters
Sign Out
Manage Emails
Apps
Careers Search
Weather
Contests
Team 10 Investigates
Anchors In Your Community
Exploring San Diego
SUBMIT NEWS TIPS
Israel-Hamas War & SD ties
Resource Center
KGTV 70th Anniversary
Fact or Fiction
10News Videos
Quick links...
Weather
Contests
Team 10 Investigates
Anchors In Your Community
Exploring San Diego
SUBMIT NEWS TIPS
Israel-Hamas War & SD ties
Resource Center
KGTV 70th Anniversary
Fact or Fiction
10News Videos
1
weather alerts
1
closings/delays
Israel-Hamas war
Israel-Hamas war
Grandmother safely escapes Israel after Hamas attack, arrives in San Diego
Laura Acevedo
7:25 AM, Oct 13, 2023
Israel-Hamas war
Israel warns north Gaza to evacuate, a task the UN calls 'impossible'
Scripps News Staff
5:00 AM, Oct 13, 2023
Israel-Hamas war
UCSD Hillel shows support to brothers and sisters in Israel
Ciara Encinas
6:29 PM, Oct 12, 2023
Israel-Hamas war
San Diegans stuck in Israel amid war with Hamas
Nia Watson
6:16 PM, Oct 12, 2023
Israel-Hamas war
Carmel Valley couple mourns family member killed in Hamas attacks
Michael Chen
5:45 PM, Oct 12, 2023
Israel-Hamas war
Palestinian Americans react to the conflict between Israel and Hamas
Axel Turcios
4:28 PM, Oct 12, 2023
Israel-Hamas war
New footage and documents give insight into Hamas attack
Jake Godin
4:27 PM, Oct 12, 2023
Israel-Hamas war
Vigil held at SDSU for people of Palestine
Madison Weil
6:42 PM, Oct 11, 2023
Israel-Hamas war
Carmel Valley mother stuck in Israel as flight cancellations continue
Natalie Chuck
6:38 PM, Oct 11, 2023
Israel-Hamas war
How do we talk to kids about the Israel-Hamas war?
Scripps News Staff
8:18 PM, Oct 10, 2023
Israel-Hamas war
ABC 10News anchor Wale Aliyu reports from community vigil for Israel
ABC 10News Digital Team
6:41 PM, Oct 10, 2023
Israel-Hamas war
Local Iranians rally for Israel in downtown San Diego
Madison Weil
5:02 PM, Oct 10, 2023
Israel-Hamas war
Hundreds march at San Diego State in support of Israel
Laura Acevedo
8:08 AM, Oct 10, 2023
Israel-Hamas war
Palestinian author speaks on conflict after attack in Israel, response in Gaza
Ryan Hill
7:18 AM, Oct 10, 2023
Israel-Hamas war
Israeli man separated from family during war while serving in San Diego
Natalie Chuck
6:24 PM, Oct 09, 2023
Israel-Hamas war
Local rabbi grieves close friend, sister city mayor killed in Hamas attacks
Michael Chen
5:32 PM, Oct 09, 2023
Israel-Hamas war
Todd Gloria mourns sister city mayor killed in Hamas attack
City News Service
12:29 PM, Oct 07, 2023
Click Here To Donate