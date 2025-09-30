San Diego food banks prepare for government shutdown impact on military families

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A government shutdown is as a real possibility, and hunger relief organizations across San Diego are preparing for the potential impact on military families and low-income households.

Feeding San Diego, one of the region's largest food distribution centers, is bracing for increased demand should the shutdown take effect Wednesday. The organization served approximately 180,000 households last month and expects that number to rise significantly.

"Very concerned with our active duty military community as we know," said Carissa Casares, director of communications and content at Feeding San Diego.

According to the San Diego Military Advisory Council, more than 115,000 active duty service members are stationed in San Diego. If a government shutdown occurs Wednesday, they would be directly impacted.

"The timeline for active duty military members to miss their first paycheck would be mid-October," Casares said.

A potential shutdown would compound existing challenges. Starting Wednesday, cuts outlined in President Trump's spending bill will take effect, slashing food assistance programs and benefits for low-income families.

"It's been very clear to us for as long as we've been, you know, in existence for 15 years that the military community does face food insecurity, particularly our lower enlisted members of the military," Casares said.

Feeding San Diego has been preparing for a shutdown for weeks. The organization is partnering with military nonprofit organizations like Feeding Heroes to offer assistance to service members.

"It's going to be very crucial to provide some kind of safety net for these folks that you know may just all of a sudden not have their paycheck available to them," Casares said.

The organization encourages community members to donate or volunteer if possible and urges anyone struggling with food insecurity to reach out for assistance.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.