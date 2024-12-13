San Diego firefighters warn about lithium-ion battery hazards during holidays

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- With 12 days until Christmas and Hanukkah, some of the hottest gifts this year will no doubt be electronics, but firefighters have a warning about the batteries that power them.

Lithium-ion batteries are in devices you use every day like phones, power tools, and electric vehicles.

Companies like Apple say they like to use those batteries since they’re lightweight, charge faster, and have a longer lifespan than many older types of batteries.

But as we’ve seen over the past year, they can also pose a fire risk. So, consumers are being urged to be careful handling, storing, and getting rid of them.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials said the city of San Diego sees two fires a week involving the batteries -- and when that happens, they can be difficult put out.

ABC 10News was in Carmel Valley after a fire ripped through a family’s garage and left them displaced. The family suspected their electric car’s battery was responsible.

This year, ABC 10News has also seen fires in battery storage facilities -- like a blaze that lingered for nearly two weeks in May in Otay Mesa.

Firefighters said it’s important to be careful with batteries that have been damaged since they can eventually swell and burn.

If you have a damaged battery or a device you’re simply done using, look into programs that allow you to safely dispose of them.

Avoid charging devices near heat sources or flammable materials. Also make sure not to store devices like e-scooters near entryways, in case fires erupt.

Before anything else, firefighters said buying high-quality batteries can help keep you safe from fires.

“Making sure when you’re buying a battery on Amazon, online or at a store, you check for that label that it’s been certified and tested to make sure it’s a high-quality battery,” said SDFD Battalion Chief Robert Rezende.

Firefighters said some of the most common culprits for lithium-ion battery fires in homes are devices like phone power banks and electric scooters that have low-quality batteries.

If you want more information to stay safe from battery fires, click here to find more tips.