Energy storage fire near Otay Mesa calms down after 10 days

OTAY MESA (CNS) — Firefighting efforts continue to improve containment of a commercial structure fire that broke out 10 days ago at an energy storage facility in the Otay Mesa area, officials said Saturday.

Units were dispatched in the early afternoon of May 15 to Lithium Ion Batteries at 641 Camino De La Fuente, a 13,600-square-foot battery and energy storage facility in an industrial part of San Diego County.

"The evacuation order at Grid 0436 has been downgraded to a warning due to improved atmospheric conditions, and the evacuation warning for Grid 0437 has been removed,'' Cal Fire officials reported.

A road closure was also in effect at Camino De La Fuente at Paseo De La Fuente, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters will remain actively engaged in the area, and will continue to monitor the fire closely for increased activity, Cal Fire officials said in an incident update.

A total of 15 personnel are currently assigned to the fire, including one engine and 12 unnamed resources.

Personnel from the San Diego County Department of Environmental Health-Hazardous Materials Division were assisting in the effort.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

An expected time of full containment has not been reported.