San Diego Fire-Rescue explains first live use of mobile app during Del Mar fire

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The fire in Del Mar was San Diego Fire-Rescue's first time using something called the Genasys Protect App in a live situation.

Its purpose is to give people real-time information about evacuation routes, warnings, and orders in their area.

“This app is definitely one step forward in getting real-time information to the public,” Cpt. Eric Faulk of the San Diego Fire Recuse Department said.

Faulk showed us how the app is used by first responders in a time of crisis.

“What we would do on our end is click on the zone, and then it’s very simple. We go over to this update status; we click on the update the status. And now with this zone that’s highlighted, We can let the people know either it’s normal, advisory, evacuation warning, evacuation order,” Faulk said.

He told ABC 10News the information being gathered by those on the ground in an incident - like Tuesday’s fire in Del Mar - is relayed to dispatchers who update their system to in turn update the app.

“And we see where’s the fire right now, where’s the hazard going, what can we do to let these residents know that in a timely manner of hey we have two hours or we need to evacuate right now,” Faulk said

Faulk tells me Tuesday’s fire being the first time the new app in a live situation.

“I spoke with one of the captains yesterday that was on the fire. He said it worked very well. They were in unified command with San Diego Police and they started drawing out on a big map exactly what regions. And they went on the Genasys Protect App and said we need to start pushing warnings out to these communities,” Faulk said.

San Diego County also using the new tech in it’s current SD Emergency App which is a complementary app and has been downloaded by many people.

“As for the time being, right now, again Genysas Protect is very new. We recommend to have both,” Faulk said. “More information better for the public.”

