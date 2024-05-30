San Diego County introduces new evacuation app

San Diego County will soon have a new evacuation management system.

It will send out more precise location-based alerts during an emergency or a natural disaster.

In a news conference Wednesday, the County of San Diego, along with CAL FIRE, will reveal a new app they want San Diegans to download to their devices.

This app is called the Genasys Protect App, and it's the latest technology that emergency management is using across California, to help speed up evacuations.

The technology for the app that San Diegans will be downloading was developed by local emergency management agencies and the County.

Thomas Shoots, CAL FIRE Captain and Public Information Officer said the Genasys Protect app is already being used by more than half of the counties in California.

The app's rollout date in San Diego is May 31st, and ahead of CAL FIRE's peak wildfire season which traditionally starts June 3rd and runs until November.

On Wednesday, the County will explain how to navigate the Genasys app, where all its data and Intel will come from, and how it will create the most accurate wildfire maps.

Captain Shoots said the app will also benefit law enforcement, as they're the ones who send out the push alerts and get the data points on the maps.

Shoots said the County wants to stress that the Genasys app should not be solely relied on, but used in tandem with the San Diego Emergency app.

'We are trying to get people to download the SD emergency map because it's all-encompassing and has all the shelter and resource information," Shoots said. "But the Genaysis Protect app is a useful tool, user friendly, and you'll see the polygons, the zones lit up, and figure out the evacuation orders and warnings."