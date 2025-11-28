San Diego Fire fighting house fire in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Fire Department say they responded to a residential structure fire at 12:39 Friday afternoon, at 4042 42nd street in San Diego.

Fire crews say that they don't know if the structure is occupied or unoccupied and that the building is unsafe for crews to enter. The building was showing heavy smoke when crews got to the residence.

According to City News Service, Four fire engines, one fire truck, two battalion chiefs and one ambulance have been dispatched.

Sky10 is monitoring the situation. This is a developing story.

