San Diego FC’s historic inaugural run ends in heartbreak, but fans say this is just the beginning

In their first season, San Diego FC delivered one of the most electrifying runs ever seen from an MLS expansion team — breaking records, packing stadiums, and capturing the city’s attention week after week. But that inaugural dream run came to an end Sunday night with a 3–1 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the Western Conference Final at Snapdragon Stadium.

Not the ending fans hoped for — but still a beginning many say they’ll never forget.

A win would have made San Diego FC only the second expansion team in league history to reach the MLS Cup in their debut season. Still, supporters say the loss doesn’t take away from everything this young franchise has already achieved. From day one, San Diego FC raised the bar — on the field, in the stands, and across the city.

The fanbase has been at the heart of it all. Their energy fueled the team this season, and their passion helped transform Snapdragon into one of MLS’ most vibrant atmospheres. Even the city felt the impact: MTS adjusted transit service for the thousands traveling to and from matches, and demand for tickets and events consistently surged.

For many supporters, this season was a moment they’ve waited their whole lives to experience.

“I think we lost, but we’re so grateful for what they did,” one fan told 10News. “2026 — we got it.”

Another added, “It’s been a very great job all season. We don’t have to feel bad. Sometimes it is what it is. But yeah — let’s go 2026.”

Others say their loyalty won’t waver.

“We’re committed to our team no matter what. As San Diegans, we’re loyal people. Go San Diego.”

And when asked whether San Diego is a soccer city, one fan didn’t hesitate.

“100%. I’ve told people since the beginning — this is what we’ve been waiting for my whole life. Hopefully they can bring us a championship and break the curse.”

While the season ends in disappointment, the message from supporters is clear: the story of San Diego FC is just getting started. And if this first year proved anything, it’s that San Diego is, without a doubt, a soccer city.

